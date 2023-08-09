49ers' Jed York Accused of Insider Trading, Securities Violations in Lawsuits

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York is facing multiple lawsuits for allegations of insider trading and federal securities violations, according to Lance Williams and Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"In two shareholders' lawsuits, York and other directors of Chegg Inc. stand accused of concealing the company's role in helping college students cheat on online exams," the report said. "The company's revenue soared during the pandemic, as students learned they could use a Chegg account to get real-time answers to questions on college exams administered online, the lawsuits claim."

A Chegg spokesperson said the lawsuits "are without merit" in a statement to the Chronicle.

"Chegg takes academic integrity very seriously and has invested significant resources to protect it," they said. "Chegg has been helping millions of students learn and thrive for many years, including during the pandemic, creating a transformative digital learning platform to improve outcomes."

Chegg maintains an Honor Code Policy, which was updated in August 2022, laying out that its services "are expressly not intended to be used for cheating or fraud."

However, plaintiffs in the lawsuit say Chegg's profits during the COVID-19 pandemic increased thanks to a "surge in academic cheating." College students discovered they could access Chegg during online exams and copy answers onto their tests.

Per Williams and Kroichick, officials from multiple schools across the country reached out to Chegg about cheating scandals. The company said its software precluded cheating at a widespread scale, and it allegedly impeded the ability of university administrators to investigate students at the center of cheating allegations.

"The lawsuits claim the company knew cheating was driving student demand for Chegg accounts — and when the pandemic ended and students returned to classrooms, the demand was likely to decline," according to the Chronicle.

The lawsuits also say York and other Chegg officials sold off stock when the company's valuation climbed in 2020 and 2021 but before news of the cheating scandals inevitably hurt the bottom line.

The Federal Trade Commission also raised concerns in October over whether Chegg was doing enough to protect its users' security, pointing to four security breaches since 2017.

Chegg shares regularly traded for between $80 and $90 a share from the fall of 2020 through 2021, hitting a peak of $113.51 on Feb. 8, 2021. Its share price closed at $10.13 on Wednesday.

York's mother, Denise DeBartolo York, took control of the 49ers in 1999 after her brother, Eddie DeBartolo, divested himself from the franchise amid a gambling fraud scandal. Jed first joined the organization in 2005 and assumed the role of team president in December 2008.