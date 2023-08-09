103 Soccer Fans Face Murder, Gang-Related Charges After Violence at UCL Qualifier

YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI/AFP via Getty Images

Greek authorities arrested 97 Croatian soccer fans and 103 fans in total on multiple charges, including murder, on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, after 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris was stabbed and killed outside of AEK Athens' Opap Arena before a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb.

Most of the suspects are expected to have the murder charge dropped. Other charges include membership of a criminal organization, assault, illegal possession and use of explosive material.

Per the AP's report, "Amateur video of the attack showed dozens of youths wielding bats and iron bars running past the stadium as flares and petrol bombs exploded. Ten people were injured and four remain hospitalized."

The match was promptly canceled.

Greek public order minister Giannis Oikonomou said police committed "tragic errors" in failing to prepare for the possibility of the riots, claiming prior information had suggested that such attacks were likely. Seven police officers were suspended.

AEK Athens, meanwhile, has called for "immediate and severe punishment" against Dinamo Zagreb and has questioned why a qualifying match hosted by the Croatian club was still scheduled for later this month.

"The question that torments our fans is one that we described from the outset and that also torments us: How is it possible that following the brutal murder of Michalis by a gang of vicious criminals from Croatia, for AEK Athens to enter the field and play against this team?" AEK said in a statement. "Will any of his killers be in the stands?"

Dinamo Zagreb countered that it has fully cooperated with the investigation and has condemned the attacks.