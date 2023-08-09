Former NFL CB Bashaud Breeland Arrested; Charged with Possession of Stolen Car, Gun

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested and booked into Mecklenberg County (North Carolina) Jail after police said he was in possession of a stolen vehicle, a stolen firearm and illegal drugs.

Per WBTV, jail records list the following charges: possession of a stolen motor vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering a title, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the police report, Breeland was stopped on North Graham Street in Charlotte on Monday in a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Per Julia Coin of the Charlotte Observer, police said they found 62 grams of suspected illegal mushrooms, over five pounds of marijuana and eight guns, among which included two AR-15s and two AK-47s.

Coin also noted per the police report that the guns were worth more than $3,000, the marijuana was worth $5,000 and the mushrooms were worth $2,000.

Per Coin, Breeland was jailed at 2 a.m. ET on Tuesday. He was released two-and-a-half hours later after posting a $30,000 bond.

The 31-year-old Breeland played eight seasons in the NFL (2014-2021) for Washington, the Green Bay Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. He won a Super Bowl with the 2019 Chiefs.