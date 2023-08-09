Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Sentenced to 3-10 Years in Prison After Plea Deal

Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to at least three years in prison Wednesday after reaching a plea deal earlier this year with prosecutors in his vehicular manslaughter case.

Ruggs entered a guilty plea on charges of DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter in May. The 2020 first-round pick was driving 156 mph and had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.16 when he crashed his car into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Tina Tintor in November 2021.

Tintor and her dog died in the crash.

Ruggs could serve up to 10 years in prison.

"I sincerely apologize for my actions the morning of Nov. 2, 2021," Ruggs said in a statement. "My actions are not a true reflection of me. ... My guilty plea will allow me to begin the healing process."

The prosecutors trying the case believed blood-alcohol evidence would have been suppressed if the case went to trial. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said his office offered the plea deal to ensure Ruggs served prison time.

Ruggs has been under house arrest throughout the legal process. He will not receive time served and must complete three years in prison as part of his sentence.

Ruggs compiled 50 receptions for 921 yards and four touchdowns in 20 NFL games.