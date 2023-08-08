EA Sports' College Football Video Game Still Planned for Summer 2024 Despite Lawsuit

Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

EA Sports does not plan to allow a pending lawsuit filed by a licensing company to interrupt its planned 2024 release of EA Sports College Football.

"We're incredibly excited to bring back an authentic college football experience for fans and athletes that have shown such passion for the franchise, and we're looking forward to delivering it in Summer 2024," an EA spokesperson told On3's Pete Nakos.

The Brandr Group, a licensing group for college athletes, sued EA Sports earlier this year claiming tortious interference after the gaming company reached an agreement with competitor OneTeam Partners to handle licensing deals for players.

A judge dismissed Brandr's attempt to gain a temporary restraining order in June. The two sides are set for an in-person hearing Oct. 19.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.