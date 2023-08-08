Georgia Fires CFB Staffer Victoria Bowles Months After Fatal Car Crash amid Lawsuit

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia has fired football recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles, who survived the January crash that killed Bulldogs football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, according to the Associated Press.

The university said in a statement that Bowles was fired for her failure to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash, according to Dylan Jackson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"Applicable policies require university employees to cooperate with internal investigations," the statement said. "Over the course of several months, Ms. Bowles was asked—on numerous occasions—to speak with our investigators and provide information, and through her attorney, she repeatedly refused to cooperate. As a result, we were ultimately left with no choice but to terminate her employment."

Bowles' attorneys, Rob Buck and Phil Boston, claim the university is retaliating against her for filing a lawsuit against the UGA athletic association and former Bulldogs football player Jalen Carter, who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The lawsuit filed by Bowles accuses the university's athletic department of negligence for allowing LeCroy to drive the SUV it rented to transport recruits during the team's national championship celebration.

LeCroy has a history of speeding tickets, and Bowles' lawsuit claims the UGA athletic association knew of her driving history but still allowed her to operate the vehicle.

LeCroy was driving the SUV while racing Carter, who was in another vehicle, and her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when the vehicle she was driving hit 104 mph before it crashed into trees and utility poles, killing her and Willock.

Bowles was in the back seat of the vehicle driven by LeCroy, and she suffered severe injuries in the crash, including "multiple fractures, organ lacerations and a spinal injury that may progress to paralysis," according to the lawsuit (h/t Jackson).

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in March and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service.

Bowles' lawsuit requests at least $171,595 in general damages, in addition to punitive damages.