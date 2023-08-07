Yasmani Grandal Denies Rumor He Slapped Tim Anderson in White Sox Clubhouse

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

On Monday, Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal denied a report that he was involved in a physical altercation with teammate Tim Anderson.

Shane Riordan of 670 The Score reported Monday that Grandal slapped Anderson in the clubhouse before the All-Star break in July.

However, Grandal has refuted that report.

"This is unreal," Grandal said on Monday, per NBC Sports Chicago's James Neveau. "Especially the fact that they said it was a day before the All-Star break. I'll tell you one thing. The one thing I was thinking about that day, especially after that game, was 'let's go to this lake house I have rented with my family, because I haven't spent a lot of time with them.'"

Anderson was recently involved in a physical altercation. On Aug. 5, he was involved in an on-field fight with Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez. He was suspended six games for that fight.

Anderson's actions come in the midst of the worst statistical season of his career to this point. The two-time All-Star is hitting just .244 with one home run and 19 RBI's in 87 games. He carries a WAR of -1.6 and is on pace to hit below .300 in a season for the first time since 2018.

This season is coming at a bad time for Anderson, who has a team option for 2024 at $14 million. That option would have seemed like a no-brainer for the White Sox before the season, but his performance this season definitely complicates the decision.

Grandal has also produced a negative WAR thus far into 2023, but still may be having his best season since coming to the South Side in 2020 as he sports a .246 average and is on pace to play more than 100 games for the first time since 2019.

Despite boasting significant talent and a payroll in the top half of the league, the White Sox sit in fourth place in the weak AL Central with a 45-68 record.