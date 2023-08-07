Report: Yasmani Grandal Slapped Tim Anderson in White Sox Clubhouse Before ASG Break

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Tensions have been running hot in the Chicago White Sox dugout this season.

Shane Riordan of 670 The Score reported that a physical altercation between shortstop Tim Anderson and catcher Yasmani Grandal occurred just before the All-Star break in July.

The news comes after Anderson made headlines for another physical altercation on August 5, this time with Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez. He was suspended six games for that fight.

Anderson's actions come in the midst of the worst statistical season of his career to this point. The two-time All-Star is hitting just .244 with one home run and 19 RBI's in 87 games. He carries a WAR of -1.6 and is on pace to hit below .300 in a season for the first time since 2018.

This season is coming at a bad time for Anderson, who has a team option for 2024 at $14 million. That option would have seemed like a no-brainer for the White Sox before the season, but his performance this season definitely complicates the decision.

Grandal has also produced a negative WAR thus far into 2023, but still may be having his best season since coming to the South Side in 2020 as he sports a .246 average and is on pace to play more than 100 games for the first time since 2019.

Still, tension between the two players casts a light on the dysfunction that has plagued the team in 2023. Despite boasting significant talent and a payroll in the top half of the league, the White Sox sit in fourth place in the weak AL Central with a 45-68 record.