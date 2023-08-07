Damon Arnette, Former Raiders 1st-Round Pick, Pleads Guilty to Gun, Assault Charges

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon, per David Charns of 8 News Las Vegas and Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Arnette was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and fined $2,000. He was also told to stay away from guns.

Newberg noted a grand jury indicted him on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm in May, approximately one year after the charges were initially dropped.

He reached a plea agreement last week that had him plead guilty to the misdemeanor charges to receive the fine and community service.

"I'm remorseful about everything," Arnette told reporters. "I do have regrets, but I'm not dwelling on it because I'm a better man than what I was."

The charges stemmed from a January 2022 altercation with Park MGM valet employees. According to Newberg, a casino valet said Arnette pulled out a gun when asked to identify himself since he was missing his valet ticket.

The 26-year-old's attorney, Ross Goodman, said he did not threaten anyone or point the gun, according to Newberg.

Las Vegas selected the cornerback out of Ohio State with a first-round pick in 2020. He played 13 combined games in his first two seasons before the team released him in November 2021 after he was seen on a video threatening to kill someone and wielding a gun.

He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2022, but they released him after his arrest.