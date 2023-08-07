Javier Loya, Minority Texans Owner, Faces Rape, Sexual Abuse Charges

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing charges of one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Florio cited public records posted online and noted an arrest warrant was issued in Kentucky in May.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 22.

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," the Texans said in a statement. "We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."

The NFL also released a statement that said, "The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed. Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees."

Andrew Sarne, Loya's attorney, said his client "is innocent and has pled not guilty to all charges," per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. "He unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence."

In 2008, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the NFL was "looking into" allegations that Loya was a "high-stakes gambler." Florio noted it remains unknown how that situation ended but suggested "the allegations presumably were not substantiated" since he remains with the Texans and NFL employees and owners would face discipline if they broke league rules concerning gambling.

Loya has been a minority owner of the Texans since the franchise was founded ahead of the 2002 season.