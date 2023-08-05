Taxi Fountas' Contract Reportedly to be Terminated by DC United amid Racism Probe

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

D.C. United and forward Taxi Fountas are nearing a mutual termination of his contract amid a Major League Soccer investigation into his alleged use of a racial slur toward a teammate, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

Fountas, who is white, got into an argument with teammate Nigel Robertha, who is Black, in the 67th minute of a match against the New England Revolution on July 15.

The two continued arguing into the locker room after the game, and Robertha allegedly hit Fountas with a foam roller. Robertha later told D.C. United officials that Fountas directed the N-word toward him, and the team reported the incident to MLS, which launched an investigation.

Both players were placed on administrative leave. While Fountas remains on paid leave, Robertha was reinstated on July 24.

According to The Athletic's Pablo Maurer, Fountas commissioned a polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, and submitted the results to D.C. United and MLS as a way to defend himself in the investigation.

Fountas was asked during the test whether he directed the N-word toward Robertha and whether he used a slur at all during the game, according to Maurer. He answered "no" to both questions and there was "no deception indicated" in his responses, Maurer added.

However, Maurer notes that the accuracy of polygraph tests "has long been debated."

"Various studies have shown that the tests have a range of accuracy from 60 to 90 percent, which is far from conclusive," Maurer wrote. "There have been many well-documented instances of subjects manipulating the test in either direction — passing the test while being untruthful, or failing it while telling the truth."

This is the second time in the past year that Fountas has been accused of using a racial slur.

In a game against Inter Miami on Sept. 18, Fountas allegedly directed a racial slur toward former Miami defender Damion Lowe. Lowe's teammate, Aimé Mabika, overheard the incident and the league launched an investigation.

MLS found that Mabika's allegation was "credible." However, since it couldn't "independently verify" what Fountas said, no fine was given to the D.C. United forward.

Fountas, who is under contract through December 2024, is currently D.C. United's third-highest-paid player, earning $1.7 million in 2023. According to Maurer, the club tried to "find an interested buyer" for the forward for much of this season but "there was limited interest in the player."

The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons of his career with D.C. United. He has six goals in 17 games this season.

Prior to joining MLS, Fountas played for Bundesliga side Rapid Wien, among other clubs.