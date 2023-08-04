Eagles' Josh Sills Found Not Guilty of Rape, Kidnapping Charges

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been found not guilty of raping and kidnapping a former high school classmate in 2019, according to Jessica Lyn Riley of WTOV News 9.

Sills, who was signed by the Eagles in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, was indicted on first-degree felony charges of rape and kidnapping in Ohio in December 2019.

Ohio attorney general Dave Yost and Guernsey County sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced in a February release that Sills allegedly "engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will."

The victim immediately reported the alleged crime and the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office conducted a full investigation before indicting Sills.

Now acquitted of all charges, Sills' attorney, Michael Connick, said the guard is expected to rejoin the Eagles within the next few days, according to Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"He'll be able to build his football career and grow as a person and be successful in all of the things that he chooses to do," Connick said. "It's unfortunate he was accused of this. It cost him a Super Bowl appearance. ... He will move on and live his life in a very honorable fashion."

The Eagles also issued a statement after the verdict:

Sills appeared in just one game for the Eagles in 2022—a Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He was indicted just before the Eagles were slated to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.