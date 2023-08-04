Josh Jackson, Former NBA Player, Accused of Rape in Civil Lawsuit

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A woman has accused former NBA player Josh Jackson of sexually assaulting her in a New York City hotel room after a Super Bowl party in February 2022.

A civil case against the 26-year-old Jackson was filed last month in U.S. District Court, per Daniel Libit of Sportico, who clarified that no criminal charges have been filed.

Libit provided more information on the case.

"Jackson's accuser, whose identity is concealed in court filings, claims that she initially went to the party because she was romantically interested in NBA player Andre Drummond, who co-hosted the party and who is not implicated in the woman's allegations. Instead, she ended up leaving with Jackson and then later agreed to meet up with him at his hotel in the early morning hours, believing that Drummond was with him," Libit wrote.

"The woman claims she was very intoxicated upon arriving at Jackson's room at the New York Edition Hotel, at which point, the lawsuit says, he propositioned her for sex, offering her $1,500 while boasting that he had another $12 million in his bank account. The plaintiff says she rebuffed his request before laying down on the bed in the room and falling asleep.

"At some point later, the plaintiff alleges, she was awakened by Jackson attempting to forcibly have sex with her and tried to fight him off. The lawsuit says she left the hotel room, purchased an emergency contraceptive from a pharmacy, and took a train home where she showered."

The woman also claims that a pair of "imposing, hoodie-clad female individuals" later broke into her apartment in search of Jackson's watch, which they claimed she had stolen. The individuals allegedly physically assaulted and robbed the woman and were later charged with larceny and criminal trespassing.

The plaintiff reported the alleged rape to New York City police about two months later, according to a redacted copy of the incident report given to Sportico by Seamus Barrett, her lawyer.

Libit added that the description of the person named in the document matches the "age and biographical details" of Jackson, who is not named specifically.

Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, played five seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.