    Bears Rumors: Marcedes Lewis Agrees to Contract After 5 Seasons with Packers

    Mike Chiari, Featured Columnist IV, August 4, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Marcedes Lewis #89 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yardage during the game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis has agreed to a one-year, $2 million with the Chicago Bears on Friday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network first reported a deal was being finalized.

    Pelissero noted that if Lewis makes the Bears' roster and appears in a regular-season game, 2023 will be his 18th NFL season, breaking a record for tight ends that he previously shared with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and future Hall of Famer Jason Witten.

    The 39-year-old Lewis spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before playing the past five seasons for the Green Bay Packers.

