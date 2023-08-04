Bears Rumors: Marcedes Lewis Agrees to Contract After 5 Seasons with Packers

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis has agreed to a one-year, $2 million with the Chicago Bears on Friday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network first reported a deal was being finalized.

Pelissero noted that if Lewis makes the Bears' roster and appears in a regular-season game, 2023 will be his 18th NFL season, breaking a record for tight ends that he previously shared with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and future Hall of Famer Jason Witten.

The 39-year-old Lewis spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before playing the past five seasons for the Green Bay Packers.

