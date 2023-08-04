Seahawks' Geno Smith Won't Be Charged for January 2022 Arrest on DUI Suspicion

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The King's County (Washington) Prosecutor's Office has declined to file charges against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith after he was arrested January 10, 2022 on suspicion of DUI.

ESPN's Brady Henderson provided more information.

Per TMZ Sports, a Washington State Patrol spokesperson said police pulled over Smith for speeding in King County around 2 a.m. local time, hours after the Seahawks returned home following a season closing 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He was released on $1,000 bail just over seven hours after the initial arrest, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

Smith tweeted at his followers after the incident, asking to refrain from judgment:

Jon Fox, Smith's attorney, also said this in a statement to the Associated Press: "Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained."

Smith won NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors last season after the career journeyman completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 4,282 yards. He's looking to help Seattle improve upon a 9-8 season that saw the team earn a playoff berth.