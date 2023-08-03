Packers CEO, Former Northwestern AD Named in Latest Lawsuits Over CFB Hazing

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers CEO and former Northwestern athletic director Mark Murphy has been named as a defendant in two lawsuits filed in Cook County (Illinois) Circuit Court by former Wildcats football players who alleged hazing and mistreatment during their time with the program, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The suits accuse Murphy of "negligence for failing to prevent the hazing," according to CBS News Chicago.

The anonymous players suited up for the Wildcats during the 2004 and 2005 seasons, per CBS News Chicago. Murphy served as the school's AD from 2003 to 2007.

Other defendants include former football coach Pat Fitzgerald, ex-university president Henry Bienen and NU's board of trustees, according to Rittenberg, who also noted that Murphy and the Packers "respectfully" declined comment on the matter.

Four lawsuits in total were filed with the court Thursday by ex-players, per Rittenberg. The other two lawsuits did not name Murphy as a defendant.

Former NU players have accused the program of being rife with hazing and harassment. CBS News Chicago summarized the complaints.

"Specifically, the lawsuits claim the players were forced to engage in acts of hazing dubbed 'running,' in which upperclassmen would hold down freshmen players in the locker room, and take turns 'dry-humping' them. Freshmen were also forced to take part in a hazing ritual known as the 'car wash,' in which a group of naked upperclassmen would force underclassmen to rub against them on their way into the showers."

This is in addition to a new allegation in which Black players claimed in lawsuits that they were forced to compete in racist watermelon-eating contests, per CBS News Chicago. Those lawsuits claim Fitzgerald "knew and encouraged this behavior to happen to these very young and impressionable men."

Fitzgerald, a former star NU linebacker, coached on the Wildcats' staff from 2001-2022 before being promoted to head coach in 2006. He worked as the team's linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator in 2004 and 2005.

Northwestern initially suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay before changing course three days later and firing him. He denies knowing about the allegations, and the current team released a statement in report of their ex-coach:

Northwestern has since turned to former North Dakota State defensive coordinator David Braun, who joined the NU program under Fitzgerald to assume the Wildcats' DC position, as its interim head coach.