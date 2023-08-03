MLB Trade Rumors: Justin Verlander Was Pursued by Red Sox Before Mets-Astros Deal

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are battling for an American League wild-card spot, and they reportedly almost landed an ace for the stretch run ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the American League East team was "one of the clubs that pursued a deal for the most accomplished starter who did get moved—three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander."

Yet the New York Mets ultimately traded Verlander to the Houston Astros.

Even making the best offer might not have been enough for Boston.

Weaver and Rosenthal noted Verlander preferred to return to the Astros, where he pitched from 2017 through 2022, and "might not have waived his no-trade clause for any club but Houston."

That is an unfortunate break for the Red Sox and any other team that was interested in him, especially since there weren't many elite-level talents made available ahead of the deadline. Verlander is a future Hall of Famer with three Cy Youngs, an AL MVP, two World Series titles, an AL Rookie of the Year, two ERA titles and nine All-Star selections.

Such a resume going to the Astros was an even bigger blow to the Red Sox than simply missing out on a trade, as Houston is one of the wild-card teams they are chasing.

Boston is 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card position and 4.5 games behind the Astros.

Verlander was incredible last year for the Astros with a 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings on his way to the Cy Young award. He hasn't been quite as effective this season with a 3.15 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, but he has still been excellent and gives the Astros a game-changing weapon atop their rotation.

A weapon that Boston could have used as it attempts to make up ground before October.