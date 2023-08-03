NBA Rumors: Michael Jordan's Sale of Hornets to Rick Schnall, Gabe Plotkin Completed

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are officially being run by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael Jordan's sale of a majority stake in the franchise to Schnall and Plotkin has been completed.

Jordan agreed to sell his stake in the Hornets to Schnall and Plotkin for an approximately $3 billion valuation in June.

The sale was approved by the NBA's board of governors in a 29-1 vote on July 23, clearing the way for the completed sale to be "executed in the next one to two weeks," per Wojnarowski.

