X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Rumors: Michael Jordan's Sale of Hornets to Rick Schnall, Gabe Plotkin Completed

    Adam WellsAugust 3, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan looks on in the fourth quarter during their game against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    The Charlotte Hornets are officially being run by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Michael Jordan's sale of a majority stake in the franchise to Schnall and Plotkin has been completed.

    Jordan agreed to sell his stake in the Hornets to Schnall and Plotkin for an approximately $3 billion valuation in June.

    The sale was approved by the NBA's board of governors in a 29-1 vote on July 23, clearing the way for the completed sale to be "executed in the next one to two weeks," per Wojnarowski.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    NBA Rumors: Michael Jordan's Sale of Hornets to Rick Schnall, Gabe Plotkin Completed
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon