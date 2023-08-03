NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor Return Is Colts' 'Preferred Scenario' amid Trade Buzz

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor reportedly requested a trade from the franchise amid contract extension negotiations, but the organization doesn't want to lose the talented running back this summer.

The Colts' "preferred scenario" is to keep Taylor in the fold, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

"The 2020 second-round pick still hasn't hit the prime of his career, and they feel strongly he still has the potential to be one of the NFL's premier backs for the foreseeable future," Howe wrote. "The contract discussions, as they've been with so many running backs around the league of late, are tricky, though."

Taylor formally requested a trade after meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. However, Irsay told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer over text message that the organization would not entertain trading the veteran.

"We're not trading Jonathan… end of discussion," Irsay said. "Not now and not in October!"

Taylor's relationship with Irsay and the Colts appeared to take a turn for the worse after the owner addressed the depreciated running back market via Twitter last week:

Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, made his opinion on Irsay's comments quite clear, noting that he doesn't think the relationship between the two sides can be mended:

Taylor is seeking a long-term contract extension as he's set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. However, the Colts could give him the franchise tag treatment in 2024 instead of giving him a lucrative deal.

Several top-tier running backs were given the $10.1 million franchise tag this offseason as teams were reluctant to dish out long-term extensions.

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs and Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard all received the franchise tag for the 2023 season. While Pollard signed the tag in Dallas, Barkley agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Giants to avoid a holdout and Jacobs has yet to come to terms on an agreement with the Raiders.

With the running back market suffering, players at the position held a Zoom meeting last month to discuss "the depressed market for players at their position," according to ESPN. Taylor was "visibly frustrated" during that meeting, according to Rapoport.

Irsay confirmed to ESPN's Stephen Holder that the Colts would not be offering Taylor a contract extension this offseason.

"We love Jonathan, we need Jonathan," Irsay said. "Our hope is Jonathan has an outstanding year and that we have a good year as a team and then we get his next contract done. That's the hope. We think the world of him as a person, as a player. It's just timing. When your time comes to get paid, then you get paid."

Taylor has arguably been Indy's top offensive player since breaking onto the scene as a rookie in 2020. He posted back-to-back 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons to begin his career before being hampered by an ankle injury in 2022 and limited to 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 11 games.

If the Colts don't trade Taylor this offseason, he's expected to play a large role in the offense in 2023 alongside rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.