Nebraska PG Ahron Ulis Charged in Iowa Gambling Probe From Hawkeyes Tenure

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former Iowa Hawkeyes point guard Ahron Ulis was charged with tampering with records amid an investigation into illegal sports betting at Iowa and Iowa State, according to John Steppe of the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Ulis, who transferred to Nebraska following the 2022-23 college basketball season, allegedly used his older brother's identity to place roughly 1,850 sports bets totaling more than $34,800 between February 2021 and December 2022, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Johnson County Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

More than 740 of the bets were placed when Ulis was under 21 years old, which is the legal betting age in Iowa.

The complaint also alleges he placed at least one wager on an Iowa sporting event and more than 430 wagers were placed on NCAA-sanctioned football and basketball games.

NCAA student-athletes are prohibited from gambling, regardless of age, and could face permanent loss of eligibility if they place bets on their own school, according to NCAA guidelines.

Other Iowa and Iowa State players charged with tampering with records include:

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers

Iowa State wrestler Paniro Johnson



Iowa State offensive lineman Dodge Sauser



Former Iowa State defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, now of the NFL's Denver Broncos



Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Aaron Blom



Former Iowa Hawkeyes baseball player Gehrig Christiansen



Ulis transferred to Nebraska earlier this year after three seasons with the Hawkeyes. He's coming off a 2022-23 season in which he averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32 games while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from deep.

Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday that he didn't know of Ulis' eligibility issue until he had already transferred to the program in May. He added that he was unaware of any potential charge until Wednesday.

The Nebraska men's basketball team is currently playing in Spain but Ulis did not play in the team's first game of the trip on Monday and will not play in any others.