Iowa Backup Kicker Aaron Blom Accused of Betting on Iowa-ISU Football in 2021, More

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa backup kicker Aaron Blom allegedly bet on multiple Hawkeyes sporting events, including the 2021 football game against rival Iowa State.

Scott Dochterman of The Athletic reported the Johnson County Attorney's Office charged Blom with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of tampering with evidence because he allegedly placed 170 bets totaling $4,400 on a DraftKings account registered to his mother prior to turning 21 years old.

Blom did not play in the 2021 game against the Cyclones in question, but he bet the under on a total point line of 45.5.

There were 44 total points scored in the game.

The kicker wasn't the only one charged in the gambling probe, as Dochterman reported former Iowa basketball player Ahron Ulis was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly using a pseudonym to gamble on FanDuel before turning 21 years old. Ulis, who transferred to Nebraska, is accused of having gambled on 430 NCAA-related events, including an Iowa football game.

Walk-on Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christensen, who is no longer with the program, was also charged with tampering with records for allegedly gambling 559 times on a DraftKings account created with his mother's information before he was 21 years old.

He allegedly placed wagers on 23 Iowa sporting events.

This comes after Travis Hines and Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register reported Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was charged with tampering with records for allegedly gambling on 26 Cyclones sporting events, including a 2021 football game in which he did not play.

Dekkers was Iowa State's starter last season and could face permanent ineligibility from the NCAA since he gambled on events featuring his own school.

Iowa and Iowa State have both been under the spotlight since May regarding gambling.

Iowa State released a statement saying it notified the NCAA of allegations against approximately 15 student-athletes from football, wrestling and track & field:

Iowa also announced 26 student-athletes were part of a gambling investigation and that the school was "fully cooperating."

As for Blom, he attempted three field goals last season and made just one. Notably, he missed a 48-yard field goal at the end of the Hawkeyes' loss to Iowa State that would have sent the game into overtime.

He was expected to be the Hawkeyes' backup kicker and punter in 2023.