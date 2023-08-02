Spurs' Devonte' Graham Suspended 2 Games for Pleading Guilty to Impaired Driving

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham has received a two-game suspension from the NBA after he pleaded guilty to a DWI charge in June.

The NBA announced Graham's suspension Wednesday, noting it will commence with the next regular-season game he is eligible and able to play.

The Wake County (North Carolina) District Attorney's office confirmed on June 29 that Graham pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DWI charge. According to the police report, he was originally taken into custody on July 7, 2022, after displaying signs of impairment when he was stopped for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Graham's breathalyzer test came back with a 0.11 blood alcohol content, above the North Carolina state limit of 0.08. He also received a speeding charge, but that was dismissed as part of his plea deal.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ Sports on July 28, Graham was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation and required to pay $393 in fines and court fees.

The incident occurred while Graham was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. He was traded to the Spurs in February and appeared in 20 games for the team after the deal.

Graham was originally drafted with the No. 34 overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018. He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets on draft night for two second-round picks and spent three seasons with the team.

The Pelicans acquired Graham in August 2021 as part of a three-team trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 14.8 points per game in three seasons from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

Graham averaged 13.0 points per game with the Spurs after last season's trade. He's under contract for two more seasons, though only $2.85 million of his 2024-25 salary is guaranteed until July 1, 2024.