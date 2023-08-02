Former Northwestern CFB Player Ramon Diaz Sues School, Alleges Racial Mistreatment

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Northwestern offensive lineman Ramon Diaz has filed a lawsuit against the school alleging hazing and racial mistreatment.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Dan Murphy, Diaz alleged he was "subjected to hazing that included the mocking of his Mexican heritage along with 'microaggressions' from comments made by former offensive line coach Bret Ingalls as well as sexualized acts that have previously been alleged by other former players" during his four seasons with the program from 2005 to '08.

The lawsuit claims Ingalls and former assistant coach James Patton made "racist, embarrassing, degrading and harassing remarks" toward Diaz and other players on the team.

Diaz also alleges several Northwestern coaches witnessed hazing incidents or should have been aware of them, with Ingalls and current assistant Matt MacPherson cited in the lawsuit as having witnessed the alleged incidents and "took no action to address and/or prevent" them.

Speaking to Rittenberg and Murphy about the lawsuit, Diaz said Northwestern, both the university and athletic department, "condoned" the culture that is alleged to have gone on under former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald:

"There is a culture that has been condoned by the athletic department and university that has allowed these coaches to behave the way they do. I believe focus should be shifted toward the athletic department specifically, but Northwestern at large. The atmosphere will not change systematically if that does not happen."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.