Eyioma Uwazurike Accused of Betting on Broncos, Iowa State Games He Played In

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, who was suspended last week for violating the NFL's gambling policy, is alleged to have bet on games he played in for both the Broncos and Iowa State University.

According to Travis Hines and Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register, documents provided by the Story County attorney include allegations that Uwazurike's FanDuel account shows he has placed 801 mobile bets for over $21,361, and several were on the Broncos and Cyclones.

Uwazurike allegedly placed approximately 32 bets on Broncos games and individual game props related to the Broncos.

Among the bets are reportedly two games Uwazurike played in: Dec. 11, 2022, against the Kansas City Chiefs and Dec. 18, 2022, against the Arizona Cardinals.

Prior to joining the NFL, Uwazurike allegedly placed four wagers on two games he played in for his college team as well, those being Iowa State against Iowa on Sept. 11, 2021, and Iowa State against Kansas on Oct. 2, 2021.

The NFL suspended Uwazurike indefinitely last week, and he is not eligible to apply for reinstatement until July 24, 2024.

Since April, the NFL has suspended several players for gambling violations. Uwazurike joins Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney and Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, as well as free agents Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry, Demetrius Taylor, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill and C.J. Moore.

Those suspended for at least a year were found to have bet on NFL games, while those suspended for a shorter amount of time had lesser violations, such as betting on other sports while at the team facility.

The crackdown on gambling among NFL players began with then-Atlanta Falcons and current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games, including placing wagers on the Falcons.

Uwazurike, 25, was selected 116th overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Broncos, and he registered 17 tackles in eight games as a rookie.

Collegiately, Uwazurike appeared in 55 games over five seasons at Iowa State, recording 15 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss. That included a career-high nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2021.