Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers Accused of Placing 26 Bets on ISU Sporting Events

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers allegedly gambled on 26 sporting events involving the school's athletic programs, including a 2021 football game when he was a backup on the depth chart.

Dekkers did not play in the 2021 game against Oklahoma State in question.

According to Travis Hines and Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register, the Story County Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint against the 22-year-old. He was charged with tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's probe into sports gambling activities.

Keith Murphy of WHO 13 in Iowa shared some of the allegations, including a breach of NCAA policies, unfair wagering and conflict of interest, and underage gambling:

Hines and Peterson noted Dekkers could face permanent ineligibility due to NCAA rules that prevent athletes from wagering on games involving their schools.

In May, Iowa State released a statement revealing it notified the NCAA of gambling allegations against approximately 15 student-athletes from football, wrestling and track & field:

It was not the only school from the state involved in such a situation, as the University of Iowa announced around the same time that 26 student-athletes were involved in a sports gambling investigation in which the school was "fully cooperating."

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell spoke to reporters at Big 12 media days about the gambling probe and did not offer specifics regarding the status of Dekkers.

"Right now, for us, that investigation is ongoing," Campbell said.

"Just continues to not really have a lot of clarity to it. But I think we're getting closer to getting clarity. The appreciation that I have, is they've kind of given me the opportunity to be removed from that process and just give me the results once the results come our way. I think what I would say for any of our young men that either are or are not involved in this, is it's a great learning lesson."

Dekkers played 12 games last season for the Cyclones and completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,044 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.