Report: Paul Sewald Traded to Diamondbacks; Mariners Get Josh Rojas, 2 Prospects

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly bolstering the backend of their bullpen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the National League West team is in the process of finalizing the acquisition of Seattle Mariners closer Paul Sewald. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported the Mariners will receive outfielder Dominic Canzone, infielder Josh Rojas and shortstop Ryan Bliss in the deal.

Canzone was the Diamondbacks' No. 19 overall prospect, while Bliss was the organization's No. 29 prospect, per MLB.com's rankings.

Rojas has been a regular for Arizona during the last three seasons and is slashing .228/.292/.296 with zero home runs, 26 RBI and six stolen bases in 59 games in 2022. Those numbers are a far cry from last season when he slashed .269/.349/.391 with nine home runs, 56 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 125 games.

Perhaps the change of scenery will help him rediscover his form during what has been a disappointing campaign.

As for Arizona, it needed the help in the bullpen.

According to FanGraphs, the team is 23rd in the league with a 4.49 bullpen ERA. It has still managed to stay competitive at 56-50 with strengths in other areas, but the best chance it has at making up a four-game deficit to the Los Angeles Dodgers and two-game deficit to San Francisco Giants in the division is by addressing the weakness.

Sewald has a 2.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 60 strikeouts and 21 saves in 43 innings this season after posting a 2.67 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 72 strikeouts and 20 saves in 64 innings last season.

The right-hander has turned a corner the past three campaigns with the Mariners after struggling in the early portion of his career on the New York Mets with a 5.50 ERA in four seasons.

If he continues to pitch at an elevated level, he could help the Diamondbacks make a late-season charge in the National League.