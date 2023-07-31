X

    Angels, Former Employee Brian Harkins Settle Lawsuit Over Foreign Substance Firing

    Doric SamJuly 31, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 28: Detailed view of an Angels logo prior to a regular season game between the Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins on May 28, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Angels have reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit filed by Brian Harkins, a former clubhouse attendant who was fired for distributing foreign substances to players.

    According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the amount of the settlement was not disclosed, and this ends a three-year back-and-forth between Harkins and the Angels.

