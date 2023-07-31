Angels, Former Employee Brian Harkins Settle Lawsuit Over Foreign Substance Firing

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels have reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit filed by Brian Harkins, a former clubhouse attendant who was fired for distributing foreign substances to players.

According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the amount of the settlement was not disclosed, and this ends a three-year back-and-forth between Harkins and the Angels.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

