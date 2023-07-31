Saints' Alvin Kamara Plans to Meet with NFL's Roger Goodell to Discuss 2022 Arrest

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara intends to meet personally with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his arrest stemming from a 2022 fight in Las Vegas, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

"I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story," Allen told reporters Monday. "And look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is 'let's get some resolution with where we're at and move forward.' I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season."

On July 11, Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of the peace. As part of his plea agreement, he will complete 30 hours of community service and help pay the medical costs of Darnell Greene Jr., the man who was beaten outside of a Vegas nightclub in February 2022.

Las Vegas police at the time detailed the allegations against Kamara and said surveillance footage corroborated Greene's account of the incident.

Kamara and three others were indicted in February on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. As part of the case, footage of the encounter was made public.

The matter is now resolved with Kamara's no-contest plea, and he settled a civil lawsuit with Greene.

The five-time Pro Bowler remains subject to a possible suspension from the NFL, though. A criminal conviction isn't required to find a player violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Kamara is coming off a 2022 season in which he ran for 897 yards and two touchdowns and caught 57 passes for 490 yards and two scores.