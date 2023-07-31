Report: Broncos WR Tim Patrick Believed to Have Season-Ending Torn Achilles Injury

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick missed the entire 2022 season because of a torn ACL he suffered in training camp and will reportedly miss the 2023 campaign as well because of another serious injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the belief is Patrick tore his Achilles on Monday and will miss the upcoming season.

"We're evaluating his left Achilles," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters when discussing the setback before Schefter's report. "That's what we think the injury is."

This is yet another setback at the wide receiver position for the Broncos.

"For years, injuries have kept Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick apart—and Denver has only seen the core of its wide receiver room on the field together for a portion of the 2021 season," Aric DiLalla of the team's official website wrote earlier this month. "During that stint, the Broncos were still without KJ Hamler, who suffered a season-ending injury early in the year."

Broncos insider Troy Renck reported Patrick "threw [his] helmet and screamed" after suffering the injury Monday, while James Palmer of NFL Network noted he was carted off the field and later seen using crutches.

Expectations were high for Patrick prior to his injury last season given his production in 2020 and 2021.

He combined for 104 catches for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns during those two campaigns and would have been given the opportunity to catch passes from future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson last season.

However, the injury prevented him from that chance, and another setback will do the same in 2023.

This means Denver will need to rely even more on its other pass-catchers when it starts the season on Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.