    Police: Clippers' Amir Coffey Arrested for Misdemeanor Possession of Loaded Gun in LA

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 31, 2023

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey was reportedly arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm on Sunday morning.

    According to TMZ Sports, police officers said they pulled over a car in which Coffey was a passenger at approximately 2:30 a.m. While officers initially stopped the car for speeding, they said they searched the vehicle because of a marijuana smell and then found a loaded gun inside.

    Coffey said the gun was his and was booked into jail as a result.

    The University of Minnesota product was released on his own recognizance four hours later, although there will be a hearing in court in August regarding the arrest.

    The 26-year-old made his NBA debut during the 2019-20 campaign and has never played for a team other than the Clippers.

    He appeared in 50 games last season and averaged 12.5 minutes per game.

