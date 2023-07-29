Georgia DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Becomes 14th Bulldog Charged With Speeding in 2023

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was cited for speeding and subsequently arrested and booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail for failing to appear in municipal court for a previous citation.



The Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer reported that Ingram-Dawkins was pulled over Monday after going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-85 around Lavonia, Georgia, per Major Chris Looney of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Per Anthony Dasher of UGA Sports, the previous citation was related to an unpaid ticket after Ingram-Dawkins was cited for parking in a spot designated for people with disabilities. Ingram-Dawkins was released on a $13 bond less than one hour after being booked.

According to Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247, Ingram-Dawkins had a July 11 date for the 2022 citation in Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court. Ingram-Dawkins was assessed a $200 contempt fee after the court date passed without him appearing.

The speeding citation marks the 14th time that a Georgia football player has been charged with speeding or racing/reckless driving in the past six months, per Weiszer:

"Ingram-Dawkins' citation marks at least the 14th time a Georgia player has been charged with speeding or racing/reckless driving since the Jan. 15 fatal crash in Athens that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. She had a blood alcohol level at the time of more than twice the legal limit, police said, when she was racing defensive tackle Jalen Carter."

Ingram-Dawkins, a redshirt sophomore, had 10 tackles and one-and-a-half tackles for loss last season.