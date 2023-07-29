Nebraska TE Coach Bob Wager Resigns After Wednesday DUI Arrest

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

Bob Wager has resigned from his position as Nebraska's tight ends coach after a DUI arrest early Wednesday morning.

Kaleb Henry of KLIN Radio relayed Wager's resignation statement:

Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star relayed the charges from the police report.

Wager was in his first year with Nebraska after joining new head coach Matt Rhule's staff. He previously coached Arlington Martin High School in Texas from 2006-2022, winning 210 games and never missing the playoffs, per ESPN's Dave Wilson.

Special teams analyst Josh Martin will take over Wager's role. Martin has coached at Arizona State, Tarleton State, Texas Tech and SMU. He notably coached tight ends at SMU from 2018-2021.