X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Nebraska TE Coach Bob Wager Resigns After Wednesday DUI Arrest

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 29, 2023

    The Nebraska logo and flags incorporating the Big Ten logo are seen outside the Devaney sports center in Lincoln, Neb., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    AP Photo/Nati Harnik

    Bob Wager has resigned from his position as Nebraska's tight ends coach after a DUI arrest early Wednesday morning.

    Kaleb Henry of KLIN Radio relayed Wager's resignation statement:

    Kaleb Henry @iKalebHenry

    Coaching change for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Huskers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Huskers</a> football after TE coach Bob Wager resigns. <a href="https://t.co/O4rN1aCjIu">pic.twitter.com/O4rN1aCjIu</a>

    Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star relayed the charges from the police report.

    Amie Just @Amie_Just

    The citations Bob Wager received Wednesday at 1:24 a.m. near PBA, per public records: <br><br>Refuse prelim test<br>Possession/consumption open alcohol container in vehicle <br>Careless driving<br>Driving under the influence 0.15+ (1st offense)<br>Refusal of chemical test (1st offense)

    Wager was in his first year with Nebraska after joining new head coach Matt Rhule's staff. He previously coached Arlington Martin High School in Texas from 2006-2022, winning 210 games and never missing the playoffs, per ESPN's Dave Wilson.

    Special teams analyst Josh Martin will take over Wager's role. Martin has coached at Arizona State, Tarleton State, Texas Tech and SMU. He notably coached tight ends at SMU from 2018-2021.