Nebraska TE Coach Bob Wager Resigns After Wednesday DUI Arrest

Nebraska TE Coach Bob Wager Resigns After Wednesday DUI ArrestJuly 29, 2023
Bob Wager has resigned from his position as Nebraska's tight ends coach after a DUI arrest early Wednesday morning.
Kaleb Henry of KLIN Radio relayed Wager's resignation statement:
Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star relayed the charges from the police report.
Amie Just @Amie_Just
The citations Bob Wager received Wednesday at 1:24 a.m. near PBA, per public records: <br><br>Refuse prelim test<br>Possession/consumption open alcohol container in vehicle <br>Careless driving<br>Driving under the influence 0.15+ (1st offense)<br>Refusal of chemical test (1st offense)
Wager was in his first year with Nebraska after joining new head coach Matt Rhule's staff. He previously coached Arlington Martin High School in Texas from 2006-2022, winning 210 games and never missing the playoffs, per ESPN's Dave Wilson.
Special teams analyst Josh Martin will take over Wager's role. Martin has coached at Arizona State, Tarleton State, Texas Tech and SMU. He notably coached tight ends at SMU from 2018-2021.