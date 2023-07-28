X

NBA

    Spurs' Devonte' Graham Receives Probation Stemming from 2022 DWI Arrest

    Adam WellsJuly 28, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 2: Devonte Graham #4 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DWI charge last month, according to TMZ Sports.

    Citing court documents, TMZ Sports reported Graham received a 21-day suspended jail sentence and 12 months of unsupervised probation.

    The 28-year-old was arrested on July 7, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. The North Carolina Highway Patrol told TMZ Sports that he was initially pulled over at 2:49 a.m. local time for driving 63 mph in a 40-mph zone. He showed signs of intoxication and had a .11 blood-alcohol content.

    The Wake County District Attorney's Office confirmed on June 29 that Graham pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was also facing a speeding charge that was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

    TMZ noted court documents also showed Graham was required to pay $393 in fines and fees.

    Graham was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of his arrest. The Pelicans traded him to the Spurs on Feb. 9 ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

    Graham appeared in 73 games between the Pelicans and Spurs last season. He has played 313 games in his NBA career over the past five seasons.

