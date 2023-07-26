Cowboys Rumors: Donovan Wilson's Calf Injury Not Considered to Be Serious

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson suffered a calf injury during Wednesday's training camp practice but the ailment is not considered serious, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Cowboys will be cautious with the injury after Wilson was carted off the field, Rapoport added.

The Cowboys selected Wilson in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Texas A&M, and he has emerged as a solid contributor in the Dallas defense.

The 28-year-old is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he posted one interception, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five sacks and 101 tackles in 17 games.

Given his success last year, the Cowboys rewarded Wilson with a three-year, $24 million extension in March, keeping him alongside Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker in a talented secondary that also includes Trevon Diggs.

It's unclear how much time Wilson will miss, though if he's not ready to suit up for Week 1 against the New York Giants on Sept. 10, Tyler Coyle and Israel Mukuamu could see more playing time.

The Cowboys enter 2023 with significant Super Bowl aspirations, and they boast one of the best rosters in the NFL on paper following the additions of wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore.

Dallas enters the season with the sixth-best odds to win the championship at +1400, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals are the only teams with better odds.

