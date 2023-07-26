Colorado Reportedly Leaving Pac-12, Returning to Big 12 in 2024

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado reportedly will be the next big school to leave the Pac-12 in the coming months.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Colorado will leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the Big 12, starting in 2024:

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported earlier Thursday that the university was in talks about potentially switching conferences.

The Pac-12 was already set to lose UCLA and USC to the Big 10 in 2024, and there has been growing speculation that more schools could depart the conference with it yet to announce a new media rights deal.

Colorado has long been rumored as a potential candidate to leave the Pac-12 with CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reporting in March that the Big 12 had been in contact with the university, in addition to Utah, Arizona and Arizona State.

The Big 12 is actively looking to expand as it is set to lose Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC next year. The conference will include 14 teams in 2023 with the additions of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston before dropping back down to 12 teams in 2024.

During a recent interview with On3's Eric Prisbell, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark confirmed that he's aiming to expand the conference back to 14 teams by 2024:

"I would say if in two years we have not solidified ourselves at 14, I would be a little disappointed. Just because I'm so bullish on our conference. I think there is really opportunity and possibility out there for us. I love the 12. I think we have great makeup right now, especially with the four new members and the continuing eight.

"But two years from now, I'd like to see us kind of look at things a little differently and maybe look a little differently. And hopefully, that happens. And if that doesn't happen, it is okay. But I'd say I guess I'd be slightly disappointed."

While there appears to be a threat of teams leaving the Pac-12, conference commissioner George Kliavkoff said last week that he wasn't worried about the Big 12 trying to lure some of his schools out of the conference.

"It's not a concern," Kliavkoff said at the Pac-12 media day, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich. "Our schools are committed to each other and the Pac-12. We'll get our media rights deal done, we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle."

Colorado left the Big 12 for what was then known as the Pac-10 in 2010, but any further realignment in college football could put the Pac-12's future into question.