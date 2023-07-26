Aces' Riquna Williams Arrested on Multiple Charges in Domestic Violence Investigation

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams was arrested Tuesday on domestic violence charges.

Matthew Seeman of 3News reported Williams is facing nine criminal counts, including domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon and coercion constituting domestic violence.

Prosecutors allege Williams has had "multiple violent allegations against her spouse," with Judge Rebecca Saxe agreeing the nature of the allegations was "extremely violent." No further details on the allegations were made public at a hearing Wednesday.

The Aces released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying Williams will be barred from all team activities for the time being.

Williams has been with the Aces since 2021. She has not appeared in a game this season.

The 33-year-old was suspended for 10 games in 2019 after being charged with burglary, with assault or battery, and with aggravated assault with a deadly firearm

Williams was released from custody without bail Wednesday but will be subject to alcohol monitoring and will be forced to undergo mental health counseling. Her next court date is set for Aug. 2.