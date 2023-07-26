Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Won't Face Criminal Charges Stemming from Marina Altercation

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not face criminal charges regarding an alleged altercation with a marina employee in Miami last month.

According to TMZ, prosecutors in the case said, "The matter is now closed with no criminal misdemeanor battery charges being filed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office."

Dan Rorabaugh of the Palm Beach Post reported on June 27 that a Kelly Fishing Fleet employee who was working on a charter boat at Haulover Marina said Hill slapped him on the back of the neck following an argument on June 18. Moments prior, the employee allegedly told the two women Hill was with that they could not board the boat.

An investigation was opened by the Miami-Dade Police Department, but no charges were ever filed against Hill and Wednesday's decision officially closed the case.

"The individual who would have been termed a victim if there had been a filed case, came into the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, met with Assistant State Attorney Robert Fiallo and signed a notarized Non-Prosecution Form indicating that he did not wish to press criminal charges," a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said in a statement, per TMZ. "On the form, he also indicated that no threats, promises or coercion played a part in his decision."

On Monday, ESPN reported that Hill and the alleged victim reached a settlement.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," the attorneys for both parties said in a joint statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hill briefly discussed the situation and described it as "resolved" while also calling it a "boneheaded mistake."

The 29-year-old remains the subject of an investigation by the NFL and he could face discipline under the league's personal conduct policy. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Hill is entering his second season in Miami after being acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 offseason.

The Dolphins will open their 2023 campaign on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.