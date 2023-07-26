Tottenham Hotspur Owner Joe Lewis Charged With Insider Trading

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York announced Tuesday that his office has indicted British billionaire and Tottenham Hotspur majority owner Joe Lewis "for orchestrating a brazen insider trading scheme."

Sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs relayed more of Williams' statement:

Joe Miller and Samuel Agini of the Financial Times offered more details, which read in part:

"The 86-year-old, who is one of Britain's richest men, is accused of tipping off employees, associates, friends and romantic interests with non-public information about various entities, and lending some of them hundreds of thousands of dollars to trade on the privileged knowledge.

"According to an indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday, Lewis and his associates were collectively able to make millions of dollars using the stolen information, which included favourable results from clinical trials."

Lewis is the chairman of the Tavistock Group, whose investments number more than 200 companies in 13 countries, per its website.

Per the Financial Times, allegations against Lewis state that he shared information "about publicly traded life science groups Solid Biosciences and Mirati Therapeutics, as well as beef producer Australian Agricultural Company (AAC) and a special purpose acquisition company, BCTG."

Lewis bought a majority stake of Tottenham from Sir Alan Sugar in 2001 for £22 million, per John Besley of the Independent. Per Alex Kay-Jelski of The Athletic, Lewis "ceded official control" of the club to Bryan Glinton and Katie Booth last October.

Bloomberg lists Lewis with a net worth of $6.55 billion.