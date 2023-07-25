Kansas OL Joe Krause Arrested After Reported Bomb Threat Against Team Facility

Icon Sportswire

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Joe Krause was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Monday and charged with "aggravated criminal threat; [causing] terror, evacuation or disruption," per Shreyas Laddha of the Kansas City Star.

The arrest came just hours after a bomb threat was called into the team's facilities. A Kansas spokesperson confirmed to the Star that all players and staff were "safely evacuated" and that police responded to the threat.

"We are aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes," the spokesperson said. "We take the safety of our staff, student-athletes and coaches very seriously. We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Interim deputy chief of the University of Kansas Police Department Damon Tucker added that "no devices were found" at the facilities and that the suspect's information would not be released publicly.

"A subject was identified and arrested for making the threats," he said. "Law enforcement will not be releasing the name of the suspect at this time."

However, Douglas County District Court records stated the following (h/t Jordan Guskey of the Topeka Capital-Journal):

"[Krause] did unlawfully, feloniously, and with the intent to place another in fear, or to cause the evacuation, lock down or disruption in regular, ongoing activities of any building, communicate a threat to commit violence, and a public, commercial, or industrial building, place of assembly, or facility of transportation, to-wit: KU football facilities, was evacuated, locked down, or disrupted as to regular, ongoing activities as a result of the threat, a severity level 5 person felony."

Krause, a 2020 walk-on, has only seen game time with the Jayhawks in his first season, appearing in two contests. He was redshirted in 2021 and didn't make any appearances in 2022.