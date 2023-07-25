X

    Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants Called 12 Teams Trying to Trade RB amid Contract Talks

    Tyler Conway, July 25, 2023

    The New York Giants may have eventually given Saquon Barkley a slight bump from his franchise tag salary but not without trying to get rid of him first.

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Giants contacted a dozen teams in hopes of trading their Pro Bowl running back. The report did not indicate what the Giants asked for in return in trade talks, but a deal never came to fruition.

    Barkley signed a one-year contract worth up to $11 million Tuesday after threatening to hold out for the 2023 season.

