Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants Called 12 Teams Trying to Trade RB amid Contract Talks

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Giants may have eventually given Saquon Barkley a slight bump from his franchise tag salary but not without trying to get rid of him first.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Giants contacted a dozen teams in hopes of trading their Pro Bowl running back. The report did not indicate what the Giants asked for in return in trade talks, but a deal never came to fruition.

Barkley signed a one-year contract worth up to $11 million Tuesday after threatening to hold out for the 2023 season.

