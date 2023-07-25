Ex-Georgia LB Adam Anderson Sentenced to Year in Jail; Was Accused of Rape by 2 Women

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former University of Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was sentenced to one year in jail Monday after pleading guilty to committing sexual battery against two women.

Anderson was originally facing two counts of felony rape but entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors to have those charges reduced to misdemeanor sexual battery.

"I'm sorry for what I did," Anderson said.



According to Wayne Ford of the Athens Banner-Herald, the two women Anderson assaulted were present for his sentencing and said they disagreed with the reduced charges. One of the women said the situation created severe mental health trauma and she contemplated suicide.

Anderson was first arrested on rape charges on Nov. 10, 2021, after being accused of assaulting a 21-year-old woman on Oct. 29. The woman said she had drinks at a party in Athens, Georgia, and awoke to Anderson raping her. A grand jury formally indicted Anderson in April 2022, and a second charge was later added to his case.

Anderson was considered a potential first-round pick at the time of his arrest. Steve Sadow, Anderson's attorney, said he believes his client's football career is "definitely not over with."

Anderson still faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery, simple battery, theft by taking and reckless conduct for a separate case that took place in 2022.