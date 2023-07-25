Patriots' Jack Jones to Attend Camp After Arrest for Allegedly Carrying Loaded Guns

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Cornerback Jack Jones will be present for the New England Patriots' first day of training camp Tuesday despite a recent arrest on gun-related charges.

According to WBZ News, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that "Jack will be out there" for the opening of training camp, and he declined to comment on Jones' legal situation.

Jones was arrested in June following Patriots minicamp after he allegedly carried loaded guns in his luggage at Boston Logan International Airport.

The second-year defensive back has pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without an FID card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

