TMZ: Aaron Hernandez's Brother D.J. Arrested; Allegedly Was Planning School Shootings

AP Photo/The Boston Herald, Ted Fitzgerald

D.J. Hernandez, the older brother of late NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week amid concerns that he was allegedly planning school shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University.

According to TMZ Sports, officers from the Bristol Police Department in Connecticut arrived at a residence where Hernandez was on July 19 after he posted threatening messages, including, "Will I kill? Absolutely, I've warned my enemies so pay up front."

Also, a woman who said she was Hernandez's ex-girlfriend, told police she lent him her vehicle on July 7 so he could attend a court date, but he instead drove to UConn and Brown University, entering several classrooms. A different person informed police it was part of Hernandez's planning process for shootings at the schools.

Hernandez is from Bristol, Connecticut, and he played college football as a quarterback and wide receiver at UConn.

When police went to the aforementioned residence, Hernandez allegedly "began advancing towards the police with his hands outstretched to his side," and began yelling "shoot me," and he "disregarded the numerous police commands."

Police tasered Hernandez to subdue and arrest him, and he is now facing charges of threatening and breach of peace.

Those who know Hernandez reportedly told police that he has been acting "erratically," and recently sent a text message that read, "We're taking lives if s--t isn't paid up. It's been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it's almost point game."

Police also said Hernandez continued to make threats after he was taken to the hospital for evaluation following his arrest, as he allegedly said he would kill "anyone who profited off of his brother Aaron," specifically mentioning ESPN.

Prior to the 2013 season, Aaron Hernandez, then of the New England Patriots, was arrested and charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was convicted of murder, and while serving a life sentence, he died by suicide in 2017.

Per TMZ Sports, D.J. Hernandez has had run-ins with the law numerous times in recent months, including arrests stemming from a car chase and after he allegedly threw a brick with a written note attached to it at ESPN's headquarters.

Hernandez is due in court next week for a hearing related to his most recent arrest.