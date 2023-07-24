Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Reaches Settlement After Allegedly Assaulting Marina Employee

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has reached a settlement after allegedly assaulting a marina employee in Miami last month, according to ESPN.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," the attorneys for both parties said in a joint statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill allegedly slapped a Kelly Fishing Fleet employee working on a charter boat at the marina on the back of the neck during a "disagreement," according to Dan Rorabaugh of the Palm Beach Post.

The argument began when the employee told two women that Hill was with that they could not board a boat. No video was released, though police said the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

The Miami-Dade Police Department opened an investigation into the altercation, but no charges were filed against Hill. The NFL has also reportedly opened an investigation into the matter.

While Hill isn't facing any charges, he could still face punishment from the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy, especially given his history.

The 29-year-old was dismissed from Oklahoma State and given three years probation in 2014 after pleading guilty to domestic assault.

Additionally, he was investigated in 2019 on alleged child abuse of his three-year-old son. The Kansas City Chiefs barred him from participating in team activities during the investigation, but he was not suspended by the league and was not charged with a crime.

Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins after spending the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City. He's under contract with the Fins through the 2026 campaign.