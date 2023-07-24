Giannis Jokes About Kylian Mbappé Resemblance Amid $332M Al-Hilal Contract Rumors

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

If Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was a soccer player, it appears he wouldn't turn down the opportunity to play for Al-Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian side made a record $332 million bid for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé on Monday, and Antetokounmpo joked about his resemblance to the Frenchman on Twitter, telling Al-Hilal, "you can take me."

Mbappé loved the Tweet:

World football insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that PSG consider Mbappé for sale this summer after he opted against extending his contract with the club beyond June 2024.

Mbappé is reportedly interested in continuing to play in Europe, with his preferred landing spot being Real Madrid, the same club he snubbed in favor of a return to the French capital just 14 months ago, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez

While Mbappé "is not interested in the offer" from Al Hilal, according to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain have given the Saudi Arabian club permission to negotiate with him directly.

Who knows, maybe if Al-Hilal strikes out on Mbappé they'll turn to Antetokounmpo down the road.