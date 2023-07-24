X

    NFL Rumors: Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Carted off at Practice with Knee Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 24, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reportedly left Monday's practice after suffering a knee injury.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field and went down with a non-contact injury.

