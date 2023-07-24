NFL Rumors: Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Carted off at Practice with Knee Injury

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reportedly left Monday's practice after suffering a knee injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field and went down with a non-contact injury.

