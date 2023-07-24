Former Vikings DE Everson Griffen Arrested, Facing DUI-Related Charges

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was arrested Saturday on multiple DUI-related charges in Chanhassen, Minn., according to KSTP-TV five news in Minneapolis.

Griffen, 35, was booked into a Carver County jail Saturday afternoon for 4th degree DUI, DUI, and DUI-Operate a Motor Vehicle over 0.08. He was released about an hour later, per the jail roster.

The four-time Pro Bowler last played for the Vikings in 2021 but has been a free agent ever since.

Griffen—a dominant pass rusher at the height of his career—has had off-the-field issues in recent years.

Back in November of 2021, he called the police to his home in the early hours of the morning saying that someone was inside of his house. Earlier that day, he made posts on social media with a pistol in his hand and others saying that people were trying to kill him.

Police were eventually able to draw him out of his house once they were able to convince him that there was no one trying to break in.

In December of that year, Griffen revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he was trying to become an advocate for mental health.

Griffen underwent a mental evaluation in 2018 after the Vikings told him to take a step back from the team and seek some help following several incidents that left the organization worried for him.

Griffen played 12 seasons in the NFL, 11 of which came with the Vikings. He also had stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions in 2020.

He racked up 85.5 sacks over his career and was an All-Pro selection in 2017.