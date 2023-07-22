Father of Colts' Rodney Thomas Arrested After Shooting, Killing Bald Eagle in PA

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Rodney Thomas, the father of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, was arrested this week after being indicted for shooting and killing a bald eagle in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

The United States Attorney's Office (h/t Rich Calder of the New York Post) announced a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted the 50-year-old for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

"This office remains committed to investigating and prosecuting environmental and wildlife offenses under federal law, including the unlawful killing of bald eagles— the United States' national bird since 1782," Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said.

Mt. Pleasant Township police announced on May 15 an unidentified man turned himself in after the department and Pennsylvania State Game Commission received multiple tips about the death of an eagle.

Per the police announcement, a concerned citizen who witnessed part of the incident contacted the department. CBS News Pittsburgh noted the suspect admitted to "all aspects" of the crime.

Thomas was released from custody on $10,000 bail. He faces up to one year in jail and $5,000 in fines if convicted.

Rodney Thomas II was a seventh-round draft pick out of Yale by the Colts in 2022. The 25-year-old appeared in all 17 games last season as a rookie and led the team with four interceptions.