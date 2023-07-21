Jaguars' Chris Claybrooks Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge for 2nd Time in 2023

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks was arrested Friday on a domestic violence charge, according to Frank Powers of News4Jax.

Duval County Jail records show that Claybrooks was booked around 4:30 p.m. for misdemeanor domestic battery and false imprisonment, though it's unclear what led to the arrest.

"We are aware of the arrest of Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information," a Jaguars spokesperson said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

This is the second time Claybrooks has been arrested in the past year.

Claybrooks was also arrested on April 15 in Nashville and charged with two misdemeanors—domestic assault causing bodily injury and vandalism of $1,000 or less—after allegedly grabbing a woman's phone and throwing it to the ground. The charges have since been dropped.

The Jaguars selected Claybrooks in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Memphis and he has spent his entire three-year career in Jacksonville.

The Jags open training camp on Tuesday and it's unclear if Claybrooks will participate. He is due to appear in court on Saturday.