Aqib Talib's Brother Yaqub Pleads Guilty to Murder in Shooting of Football Coach

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, agreed Thursday to plead guilty to the murder of a youth football coach last summer.

According to Zaeem Shaikh of the Dallas Morning News, the 40-year-old Talib pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon during a youth football scrimmage in Lancaster, Texas, on Aug. 13, 2022.

Dallas County district attorney's office spokeswoman Claire Crouch said Talib is facing a 37-year prison sentence.

The shooting occurred during an argument between parents whose children were playing for the North Dallas United Bobcats and the Dragon Elite Academy.

Aqib Talib financed the Bobcats and his son played for the team, as did Yaqub Talib's son, while Hickmon's son played for Dragon Elite.

Per Shaikh, witnesses said Aqib Talib argued with officials on the field after a controversial call, and the game was ended at that point.

An arrest-warrant affidavit stated that Hickmon was shot multiple times in the back during an altercation, and several witnesses identified Yaqub Talib as the gunman.

Yaqub Talib fled the scene before turning himself in to police two days later, according to Shaikh, leading to a murder charge in September 2022.

The 37-year-old Aqib Talib spent 12 seasons in the NFL from 2008 to 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Selected 20th overall in the 2008 NFL draft after starring collegiately at Kansas, Talib was a five-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro and one-time Super Bowl champion.

Talib transitioned into broadcasting as an NFL color commentator for Fox following his retirement and later landed a job with Amazon Prime for Thursday Night Football, but he stepped away from those duties last year after the shooting.